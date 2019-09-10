Northwell Health has named Dr. Elliot Newman the new chief of surgical oncology, pancreas and hepatobiliary surgery at Lenox Hill Hospital.

Newman was also named professor of surgery at Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra/Northwell.

Newman, who officially moved to Northwell in August, will oversee the full range of services for Lenox Hill’s oncology programs, providing leadership, strategy and oversight of clinical research. He will expand and integrate the hospital’s multidisciplinary cancer programs. He has expertise in all gastrointestinal cancers, with particular focus in gastric, pancreatic and hepatobiliary cancers.

Hepatobiliary refers to conditions affecting the liver, bile ducts and gallbladder.

A prominent surgical oncologist, Newman comes to Lenox Hill after more than 23 years at NYU Langone Health, where he most recently served as professor of surgery at the NYU School of Medicine and co-director of the GI cancer disease management group at NYU Langone's Perlmutter Cancer Center.

While at NYU Langone, Newman led and participated in clinical trials on therapies in pancreatic, gastric, colon and rectal cancers. He was awarded more than $1.3 million in grants for his research over the years.