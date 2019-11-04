Northwell Health on Monday said it has named Dr. Jeffrey Kuvin to be chairman of cardiology at North Shore University Hospital, Long Island Jewish Medical Center and the Donald and Barbara Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra/Northwell.

He will also serve as co-director of the Sandra Atlas Bass Heart Hospital in Manhasset.

He takes on the roles on Feb. 3, 2020. The position was last held by Dr. Cindy Grines, who left earlier this year.

Kuvin, 53, will join Northwell from Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center’s Heart and Vascular Center in Lebanon, New Hampshire, where he served as section chief of cardiovascular medicine as well as a professor of medicine at the Geisel School of Medicine at Dartmouth.

He spent the majority of his clinical and educational career at Tufts-New England Medical Center and School of Medicine in Boston.

Northwell said Kuvin's clinical areas of interest include preventive cardiology and adult congenital heart disease.

"As a highly regarded leader in clinical and investigative cardiology, mentor and educator, Dr. Kuvin will be a tremendous asset to students and the faculty at the medical school,” said Dr. Lawrence G. Smith, executive vice president and physician-in-chief at Northwell Health and dean of the Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra/Northwell.

Kuvin earned his doctorate from Emory University School of Medicine in Atlanta, and completed his residency in internal medicine and fellowship in cardiovascular medicine at Tufts-New England Medical Center.