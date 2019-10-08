TODAY'S PAPER
Business

Northwell Health takes over Concorde Medical Group in Manhattan

By David Reich-Hale david.reich-hale@newsday.com
Northwell Health on Tuesday said it will take over Concorde Medical Group, a multispecialty physician practice in Manhattan with more than 75 staff members and 23 doctors across seven locations.

The agreement takes effect Jan. 1.

Concorde has clinical expertise in internal medicine, arthritis and rheumatic diseases, cardiology, dermatology, gastroenterology and hepatology, gynecology and urogynecology, allergy, asthma and immunology, and podiatry.

The addition of Concorde will further expand Northwell’s presence in Manhattan, which already includes 86 outpatient facilities, as well as Lenox Hill Hospital, Manhattan Eye, Ear & Throat Hospital and Lenox Health Greenwich Village.

“Concorde Medical Group is one of Manhattan’s most highly respected private physician practices that has built a well-earned reputation for delivering exceptional care to thousands of patients,” said Michael J. Dowling, Northwell’s president and chief executive officer, in a statement. 

Dr. Paula Marchetta, a rheumatologist, will continue to serve as president of Concorde Medical Group and will assume the role of Northwell’s director of strategic initiatives in Manhattan and western Queens. Marchetta also currently serves as the president of the American College of Rheumatology.

Concorde has been affiliated with NYU Langone.

New Hyde Park-based Northwell Health is the largest private employer in the state, with 70,000 employees. 

