Northwell Health said Thursday it is expanding its ophthalmologic services with the creation of the Northwell Health Eye Institute, anchored by a new $2.5 million, 5,178-square-foot facility at 4300 Hempstead Tpke. in Bethpage.

Northwell Health Eye Institute is a network of physicians employed by Northwell as well as community-based providers in private practice.

The Eye Institute’s care network includes 31 locations on Long Island and in New York City, including Manhattan Eye, Ear and Throat Hospital.

The institute is partnering with the Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research so patients can participate in clinical trials and other innovative research. It also collaborates with the Donald and Barbara Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra/Northwell’s residency and fellowship programs to train and develop clinicians and scientists.

The Bethpage facility provides services for the diagnosis, treatment and management of eye conditions, including glaucoma, cataracts and corneal disease.

The office has 12 exam rooms, a procedure room and cutting-edge diagnostic tools.

“Eye health needs to be prioritized as many sight-threatening conditions, such as glaucoma, can only be detected by thorough eye examination," said Dr. Richard Braunstein, senior vice president and executive director of ophthalmology services at Northwell Health. "In addition, a complete eye examination may detect medical conditions which would otherwise go undiagnosed."

New Hyde Park-based Northwell Health, with 71,000 employees, is the largest private employer in the state.