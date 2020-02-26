Northwell Health on Wednesday announced that it has launched a Center for Gun Violence Prevention.

The New Hyde Park-based health system said it was launching the center in an effort to spur national debate on the need for health care leaders to help curtail the nearly 40,000 firearms-related deaths that occur every year in the United States.

Michael Dowling, Northwell's president and chief executive, said the new center should help shape the role that Northwell and other health systems can play in advancing safety, education, prevention and research.

“I firmly believe that health care leaders have a social responsibility to try to stop the mindless bloodshed caused by firearms-related violence in this country, just as we respond aggressively to health crises like vaping, the flu or the new coronavirus that is causing worldwide panic,” Dowling said.

“While many health system CEOs continue to remain silent, the Gun Violence Prevention Forum that Northwell hosted two months ago in Manhattan reaffirmed the incredible passion that exists among the nation’s physicians, researchers, administrators and others who are committed to combatting what is clearly a public health emergency,” he said.

Northwell pledged $1 million to support the effort.

The new Center for Gun Violence Prevention is headed by Dr. Chethan Sathya, a pediatric surgeon and associate trauma medical director at the health system's Cohen Children’s Medical Center.

“Our goal is to build a blueprint for how health systems across the nation can reduce gun violence and promote gun safety,” said Sathya, whose trauma surgery training at Northwestern Medicine’s Children’s Hospital in Chicago involved treating babies with gunshot wounds.

Dr. Thomas McGinn, Northwell’s deputy physician-in-chief, and Dr. Jose Prince, vice chair of surgery at Northwell Health, also have roles at the center.