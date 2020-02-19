TODAY'S PAPER
Northwell Health ranked among top 100 best places to work

Northwell Health was recognized by Fortune for its

Northwell Health was recognized by Fortune for its community-mindedness, innovation through collaboration and supportive atmosphere. Credit: Howard Schnapp

By David Reich-Hale david.reich-hale@newsday.com
Northwell Health has been named one of the "100 Best Companies to Work For" in the United States by Fortune magazine.

It's the first time the New Hyde Park-based health system, which finished 93rd, has landed on Fortune's annual list of the country's best places to work.

Northwell was the only Long Island-based organization on the top 100 list.

Fortune partners with global consultant Great Place to Work to create the list.

The health system was recognized by Fortune for its community-mindedness, innovation through collaboration and supportive atmosphere.

For the past three years, Northwell has also been named one of Fortune’s Best Workplaces for Diversity.

Northwell, with 72,000 employees, is the largest private employer in the state.

Northwell was one of eight health systems nationwide to earn the recognition in 2020. Morristown, New Jersey-based Atlantic Health System, which has cracked the list 12 times, finished 89th.

McLean, Virginia-based Hilton was named the best company to work for by Fortune.

David Reich-Hale reports on the business of health care, banking and other topics. He joined Newsday in 2014. He has also worked at American Banker and the New Haven Register. He is from Trumbull, Connecticut.

