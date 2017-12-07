TODAY'S PAPER
Few Clouds 45° Good Afternoon
Few Clouds 45° Good Afternoon
Business

Northwell, Cigna reached insurance deal after letter went out

Policyholders who received a mailing saying Northwell was leaving the insurer’s network can disregard it, officials said.

Long Island Jewish Medical Center in New Hyde

Long Island Jewish Medical Center in New Hyde Park is part of the Northwell Health network. Photo Credit: Northwell Health

By David Reich-Hale  david.reich-hale@newsday.com
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

Cigna policyholders who received a letter saying Northwell would no longer accept their health insurance can disregard the mailing, officials said Thursday.

Northwell Health said it has reached an agreement with Cigna that keeps all Northwell hospitals, physicians, laboratories, home health and other providers in the Cigna network.

Bloomfield, Connecticut-based Cigna had sent a note to policyholders on Nov. 30 that Northwell was leaving the Cigna network.

Northwell said in a statement that policyholders should “disregard” the letter.

Cigna spokeswoman Courtney Nogas said any customer who used a Northwell Health hospital in the last 18 months would have received the letter. She did not say how many letters were sent.

Nogas added that the letter was sent in accordance with compliance requirements and that a follow-up letter will be sent to customers this week.

New Hyde Park-based Northwell, with about 63,500 employees, is the largest private employer in the state.

By David Reich-Hale  david.reich-hale@newsday.com
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

More news

Nayyar Imam, head of the Selden-based Long Island LI religious leaders react to Trump’s move
Keydi N. Garcia, 33, of Uniondale, has been 7 stiffed in apartment rental scam, cops say
Emergency personnel respond to a crash on Granny Impaired driver rear-ended vehicle, cops say
Veterans at the American Airpower Museum at Republic LI museum ceremony marks Pearl Harbor Day
Bethenny Frankel bought this Bridgehampton home for $2.037 Bethenny Frankel buys former Hamptons B&B
Firefighters battle a blaze at the Olympic Motor Lodge Fire breaks out at motor lodge, officials say
Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to Newsday is free for Optimum customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE