Business

Northwell taps Derek Anderson to head Northern Westchester Hospital 

Derek Anderson has been named executive director at

Derek Anderson has been named executive director at Northern Westchester Hospital in Mount Kisco effective after Labor Day. Photo Credit: Northwell Health

By David Reich-Hale david.reich-hale@newsday.com
Northwell Health on Monday said it has named Derek Anderson the next executive director of Northern Westchester Hospital in Mount Kisco.

Anderson succeeds Joel Seligman, who is retiring at the end of 2019 after nearly two decades as president and CEO of the hospital.

Anderson will join Northern Westchester after Labor Day and will work closely with Seligman to "ensure an effective transition," Northwell said in a news release.

Anderson, of Greenlawn, joined Northwell in 2010 and is currently the associate executive director at North Shore University Hospital in Manhasset. In that capacity, he is the senior leader of about 1,200 employees and 900 volunteers, and has day-to-day operations oversight of the 800-bed tertiary hospital campus.

Anderson originally joined North Shore as a project manager in hospital administration.

Northwell said it will replace Anderson at North Shore.

Seligman announced his retirement plans earlier this year.

New Hyde Park-based Northwell Health, with 69,000 employees, is the largest private employer in the state.

David Reich-Hale reports on banking, the business of health care and other topics. He joined Newsday in 2014. He has also worked at American Banker and the New Haven Register. He is from Trumbull, Connecticut.

