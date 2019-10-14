TODAY'S PAPER
Glen Cove Hospital names registered nurse as new executive director

Kerri Anne Scanlon, RN, has been named executive

Kerri Anne Scanlon, RN, has been named executive director at Glen Cove Hospital effective Nov. 4. Photo Credit: Northwell Health

By David Reich-Hale david.reich-hale@newsday.com
Northwell Health said Monday it has has appointed Kerri Anne Scanlon as executive director of 119-bed Glen Cove Hospital, effective Nov. 4.

Scanlon, a registered nurse, is replacing Susan Kwiatek, who has been tapped as vice president of Northwell’s Strategic Initiative for Aging and Supportive Care. Kwiatek has served on Glen Cove Hospital’s staff for more than 35 years, including the last seven as executive director.

New Hyde Park-based Northwell said Scanlon has been with the health system for more than 25 years, holding senior leadership positions. For the past six years, she held the dual role of deputy chief nurse executive for Northwell Health, and associate executive director of patient care services and chief nursing officer at North Shore University Hospital in Manhasset.

Scanlon “is a proven leader known for consistently elevating her teams with her management expertise, skills and passion,” Michael J. Dowling, Northwell’s president and chief executive officer, said in a statement. “In the ever-changing health care industry, innovation and creative thinking are essential. Kerri brings this to Northwell and her staff on all levels.”

Northwell Health, with 70,000 employees, is the largest private employer in the state. 

David Reich-Hale reports on banking, the business of health care and other topics. He joined Newsday in 2014. He has also worked at American Banker and the New Haven Register. He is from Trumbull, Connecticut.

