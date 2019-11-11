TODAY'S PAPER
37° Good Morning
SEARCH
37° Good Morning
Business

Northwell opens new lab for South Shore patients

Dr. Dwayne Breining oversees lab services at Northwell

Dr. Dwayne Breining oversees lab services at Northwell Health. The health system has opened a new lab for patients on the South Shore. Credit: Northwell Health

By David Reich-Hale david.reich-hale@newsday.com
Print

Northwell Health Labs said it has opened a Patient Service Center in Long Beach.

The 800-square-foot office, at 303 East Park Ave., will handle the collection process for a variety of diagnostic medical tests, including blood draws and urinalysis.

The office, which opened about two weeks ago, will be staffed by two phlebotomists.

Northwell operates 28 Patient Service Centers, including 12 on Long Island.

The Long Beach facility is open 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday; 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday; and 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday. 

New Hyde Park-based Northwell last month launched LabFly, a mobile app that allows patients to schedule appointments to have their blood drawn at their home or workplace. 

Northwell said the “concierge health care” app offers patients an alternative to having their blood taken at a traditional lab clinic.

The LabFly app is available for download via Apple's App Store and Google Play for Android users.

To meet the increasing demand for lab testing, Northwell this year also opened a $59 million, 101,000-square-foot core lab in Lake Success with the largest automated testing line of its kind and a $47 million, 36,000-square-foot microbiology lab in Little Neck, Queens.

The fee for lab testing is covered by most patients’ insurers. There is an additional convenience fee of $19.99  for LabFly appointments  that patients pay out of pocket.

Laboratory testing is the single highest volume medical activity, with about 13 billion tests performed in the United States every year, according to lab accreditation bureau COLA.  

By David Reich-Hale david.reich-hale@newsday.com

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More news

Fifth graders at Longwood Middle School in Middle Opt-out testing numbers drop in Long Island districts
The groundbreaking for a new arena at Belmont Sources: Isles' arena groundbreaking tentatively set
Onel Jiminez-Maradiaga, 20, of Plainview, has been charged Police: Man groped three women, one at her home
Avocado toast topped by a poached egg at Wildly popular coffee shop opens second location
Orecchiette with sausage and broccoli rabe is one Longstanding Italian eatery moves to new location
Donald Clarke, 94, center, attends the Huntington Senior Fitness for LI senior citizens can begin with one step
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search