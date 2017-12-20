Northwell Health adds Mather Hospital to its health system
The final agreement will take effect in January, Northwell CEO Michael Dowling says. No layoffs are anticipated.
John T. Mather Memorial Hospital in Port Jefferson has agreed to join the Northwell Health system.
The hospital, which will now be known as Mather Hospital, becomes Northwell’s fifth hospital in Suffolk County.
Mather had signed a letter of intent to join Northwell in July.
At that time, Mather and Northwell said they would work to develop a final agreement, including gaining the...
