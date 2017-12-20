TODAY'S PAPER
Business

Northwell Health adds Mather Hospital to its health system

The final agreement will take effect in January, Northwell CEO Michael Dowling says. No layoffs are anticipated.

John T. Mather Hospital in Port Jefferson, shown

John T. Mather Hospital in Port Jefferson, shown in July 2017, has agreed to join Northwell Health. Photo Credit: Newsday / Thomas A. Ferrara

By David Reich-Hale david.reich-hale@newsday.com
John T. Mather Memorial Hospital in Port Jefferson has agreed to join the Northwell Health system.

The hospital, which will now be known as Mather Hospital, becomes Northwell’s fifth hospital in Suffolk County.

Mather had signed a letter of intent to join Northwell in July.

At that time, Mather and Northwell said they would work to develop a final agreement, including gaining the...

