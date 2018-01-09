Northwell Health is holding a nursing career expo Wednesday at Crest Hollow Country Club in Woodbury.

The event runs from 7:45 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Nearly 500 juniors and seniors from 20 colleges in the tristate area have been invited to the event.

This event will seek candidates for internships, fellowships and other summer placement opportunities. About 66 percent of candidates who go through the Northwell program eventually get hired as nurses.

Northwell employs about 17,000 nurses and has 350 posted nursing job openings currently on its careers site.