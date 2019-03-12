Northwell Health has named Dr. Richard Braunstein the new senior vice president and executive director of Northwell's ophthalmology service line.

Braunstein, who joined the health system in 2012, previously served as vice president of ophthalmology services and executive director of Northwell's Manhattan Eye, Ear & Throat Hospital. Braunstein succeeds Dr. Ira Udell, who led ophthalmology services at North Shore University Hospital and Long Island Jewish Medical Center for the past 24 years.

Braunstein will oversee the launch of the first Northwell Health Eye Institute, which opens in Bethpage in the fall.

"Eventually, all of our 20 or so practices and eye centers will be identifiable as part of the Northwell Health Eye Institute," Braunstein said.

Northwell Health Eye Institute is the new name being used by the health system for its ophthalmology offices, each of which include Northwell and independent doctors.

"We have integrated these physician groups together, where we are sharing clinical and quality data to elevate to the highest standards of patient care," he said. "The institute name makes it clear that it's more than a clinical practice. It includes education programs for residents, fellows and the community. It includes research with clinical trials."

Braunstein will also assume Udell’s role as chair of ophthalmology at the Donald and Barbara Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra/Northwell on July 1.

Braunstein spent 18 years at Columbia University, where he became a professor of clinical ophthalmology and directed the ophthalmology residency and cornea fellowship training programs. He also served as the department’s chief of anterior segment and refractive surgery, and vice chair for clinical services.