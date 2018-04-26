Northwell Health Physician Partners plans to announce on Friday that it will open a 23,000-square-foot, three-story, multi-specialty practice in Lynbrook.

The location, a mid-20th century building at 733 Sunrise Highway, will house 70 employees, including 14 physicians in several disciplines, including cardiology, family medicine, gastroenterology, internal medicine and pulmonology.

Northwell Health Physician Partners is the New Hyde Park-based health system’s medical group.

The office is expected to open in June.

The 75-year-old building previously served as headquarters for Long Island American Water Corp.

Northwell signed a 30-year lease and spent $19 million as part of a renovation that it said includes new elevators and rear parking.

Existing Northwell Health Physician Partners practices from the area will be moving into the new location.

The Lynbrook location will be similar to a multispecialty office Northwell opened last year in Patchogue. That location, which Northwell also renovated, is at the site of Brookhaven's old Town Hall at 205 South Ocean Ave.

That facility includes suites for nuclear diagnostics, stress echocardiography, specialized ophthalmology and pulmonary function testing.

Northwell, the largest private employer in the state, has about 66,000 employees.