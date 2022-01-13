Northwell adds new medical office in East Setauket

Northwell Health is opening a new medical facility in East Setauket as it continues its expansion into Suffolk County.

The new facility will offer internal medicine, urology, urologic oncology and urogynecology at 3 Technology Drive in the Stony Brook Technology Center. The facility will include nine exam rooms, six physician offices, an ultrasound room and an in-office lab, the New Hyde Park-based health system said Wednesday.

The office, which is expected to open in June, "is part of Northwell’s ongoing commitment to expand services to Suffolk County residents," said Jason Molinet, a health system spokesman. It will be operated by Northwell Health Physician Partners and Mather Harborview Medical Group, affiliated with Mather Hospital in Port Jefferson.

Northwell signed a 10-year lease last month for the 6,240-square-foot space, according to Colliers, the brokerage that represented Tritec Real Estate Company and UBS Asset Management. Those companies co-own the Technology Center, a 103-acre complex that includes more than 1 million square feet of space in 28 buildings.

With Mather Hospital, Stony Brook University Hospital and Catholic Health’s St. Charles Hospital within a few miles of the complex, the site is "very well located to be able to service whatever requirements the systems may have, and that was our goal," said Steven E. D'Orazio, senior managing director at Colliers.

In a separate transaction, D’Orazio said Sunrise Wind, an offshore wind power company owned by global offshore wind company Ørsted and national energy company Eversource, leased 3,780 square feet of space in the complex.

In addition, Health Management Corporation, a subsidiary of WellPoint that provides MRI and other imaging services, renewed its lease last year for a 3,000-square-foot space in the complex, D’Orazio said.

"A lot of people think [the commercial real estate market] is stagnant because of what's going on with the pandemic, but Tritec and UBS really made it a point to make sure we get these deals done," said Maria N. Valanzano, a senior managing director at Colliers.