TODAY'S PAPER
Overcast 55° Good Morning
Overcast 55° Good Morning
Business

Northwell launches health-focused editorial site, ‘The Well’

The website would publish stories from community voices and experts who will answer medical questions

Bridget Connors holds Molly, one of her twin

Bridget Connors holds Molly, one of her twin baby girls, in the NICU at Cohen Children's Medical Center. Connors' story is featured on Northwell Health's editorial website "The Well." Photo Credit: Northwell

By David Reich-Hale david.reich-hale@newsday.com
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

Northwell Health has launched “The Well,” a health-focused editorial site that it said promotes wellness through “journalistic-style editorial features.”

The New Hyde Park-based health system said the site would publish stories from community voices and experts who will answer medical questions.

The site will deliver features and news with “truth and emotion, ” said Gina Czark, associate vice president of content management at Northwell. “There are a lot of facts and figures reported. But what do people experience when they’re going through a medical issue? We don’t want people to feel alone.”

Czark said a team of about 12 in-house Northwell writers will work on the site, as will staff videographers and photographers. Northwell will also use freelancers, she said.

The site, which went through a soft launch in late December, formally launched this week.

“We expect to have about five items per week, with more content to be added,” Czark said.

By David Reich-Hale david.reich-hale@newsday.com

David Reich-Hale reports on banking, the business of health care and other topics. He joined Newsday in 2014. He has also worked at American Banker and the New Haven Register. He is from Trumbull, Connecticut.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

More news

Kevin Mann and his wife, Aida, examine some Orphanage founded by LI teachers gives hope
Merrick Sea is a new Chinese restaurant in Lobster-centric Chinese eatery opens on LI
Oyster Bay has been ordered to pay the Town ordered to pay $178,000 in back rent
Brookhaven Town Hall, seen in an undated photo. Search salaries of Brookhaven employees
This Amagansett home features four bedrooms and includes LI’s ‘Ugly baby’ Seinfeld house sells for $5.725 million
Nicole DiMasi of Lady Cuir Restoration has established LI restorer specializes in fixing designer handbags
Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to Newsday is free for Optimum customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE