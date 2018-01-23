Northwell Health has launched “The Well,” a health-focused editorial site that it said promotes wellness through “journalistic-style editorial features.”

The New Hyde Park-based health system said the site would publish stories from community voices and experts who will answer medical questions.

The site will deliver features and news with “truth and emotion, ” said Gina Czark, associate vice president of content management at Northwell. “There are a lot of facts and figures reported. But what do people experience when they’re going through a medical issue? We don’t want people to feel alone.”

Czark said a team of about 12 in-house Northwell writers will work on the site, as will staff videographers and photographers. Northwell will also use freelancers, she said.

The site, which went through a soft launch in late December, formally launched this week.

“We expect to have about five items per week, with more content to be added,” Czark said.