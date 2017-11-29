Northwell Health’s Cohen Children’s Medical Center on Wednesday said it has launched a multiyear fundraising and marketing campaign to help pay for operating rooms at the hospital and to open a neurological center.

The funding will also support ongoing projects, including genetics and cancer research, said Dr. Charles Schleien, executive director at the hospital.

Northwell said it hopes to raise $2 million in the first year of the campaign.

“Currently our operating rooms are shared rooms at LIJ,” Schleien said. “We’d like to build eight operating rooms that are children-only at our hospital. We’d like to be able to do this in the next three years.”

Long Island Jewish Medical Center is on the same grounds as Cohen.

The financial impact of all philanthropic efforts through the Northwell Health Foundation accounted for $130 million in 2016, which is more than 10 percent of Northwell’s most recent operating budget.

Philanthropic efforts have helped launch the Sandra Atlas Bass Heart Hospital at North Shore University Hospital in Manhasset, and the Imbert Cancer Center in Bay Shore.

Cohen Children’s also said it doesn’t turn away patients. In 2016 the hospital said it provided $11 million in financial assistance to families in need.

Northwell Health also said it has launched its first fundraising TV spot, as well as a direct-mail and digital campaign. The TV spot tells the story of Elly, a former patient at Cohen Children’s.

Northwell Health is the state’s largest health care provider and private employer, with 22 hospitals, about 600 outpatient facilities and nearly 15,000 affiliated physicians. It has about 63,500 employees.