Northwell: Huntington Hospital gets $4.7M energy efficiency upgrade

A chiller is placed on Huntington Hospital's roof.

A chiller is placed on Huntington Hospital's roof. Photo Credit: Northwell Health

By David Reich-Hale david.reich-hale@newsday.com
Northwell Health is spending $4.7 million to place four chillers on Huntington Hospital’s roof above the north wing of the facility.

New Hyde Park-based Northwell said the energy efficient chillers will save the health system about $240,000 in energy bills annually — a 10 percent overall reduction.

Along with the energy savings, Huntington Hospital will earn about $200,000 in energy rebates from PSEG, Northwell said.

The Carrier chillers replace a traditional water-cooled system.

Separately, Huntington Hospital is working with the Town of Huntington, the local senior center, the water treatment plant and the Huntington YMCA to create a power microgrid.

Northwell Health is the state’s largest health care provider and its largest private employer, with 66,000 employees, 23 hospitals, more than 650 outpatient facilities and nearly 15,000 affiliated physicians.

David Reich-Hale reports on banking, the business of health care and other topics. He joined Newsday in 2014. He has also worked at American Banker and the New Haven Register. He is from Trumbull, Connecticut.

