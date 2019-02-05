TODAY'S PAPER
Northwell to use artificial intelligence to identify at-risk patients

By David Reich-Hale david.reich-hale@newsday.com
Northwell Health said it plans to use predictive artificial intelligence software from a Georgia-based company to help drive down patient readmissions.

The software will be integrated into Northwell’s electronic medical records at 15 of its hospitals.

The software, created by healthcare artificial intelligence technology firm Jvion, will be used to identify at-risk patients and look for other metrics that contribute to an individual’s increased risk, including social determinants such as a lack of access to transportation, as well as food and housing insecurity.

Northwell said during the initial implementation, it will target readmissions and avoidable admissions.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

New Hyde Park-based Northwell, with 68,000 employees, is the largest private employer in New York.

By David Reich-Hale david.reich-hale@newsday.com

David Reich-Hale reports on banking, the business of health care and other topics. He joined Newsday in 2014. He has also worked at American Banker and the New Haven Register. He is from Trumbull, Connecticut.

