TODAY'S PAPER
66° Good Morning
66° Good Morning
Business

Northwell Health opens its first education, wellness and retreat center

The 6,000 square foot Center for Wellness and Integrative Medicine in Roslyn has programs including exercise and movement, mind-body therapies and energy healing.

Dr. Lucy Gade (in black with open shoulder

Dr. Lucy Gade (in black with open shoulder top) participates in a meditation session at The Wellness and Integrative Medicine Center on April 30. Photo Credit: Northwell Studios

By David Reich-Hale david.reich-hale@newsday.com
Print

Northwell Health has opened what it calls its first education, wellness and retreat center.

The 6,000-square-foot Center for Wellness and Integrative Medicine in Roslyn, which is part of Northwell’s Katz Institute for Women’s Health, offers holistic programs that addresses physical, mental and spiritual health.

The programs include exercise and movement, mind-body therapies and energy healing.

The center’s staff includes a physician, psychologist, holistic nurse practitioner, massage therapist and energy healers.

Practitioners collaborate with a patient’s health care team to create tailored wellness plans, said Dr. Lucy Gade, the center’s medical director.

New Hyde Park-based Northwell Health is the largest private employee in the state with 66,000 employees.

By David Reich-Hale david.reich-hale@newsday.com

More news

Members of the Long Island Regional Economic Development Information session on $10M grant to downtowns
From left, twin sisters Talicia Peppe and Cakira Twins get free prom dresses thanks to LI library
The LIRR station in Copiague is among eight Historical markers to be added to rail stations
Madison Beer performs at The Paramount in LI's Madison Beer headlining her 1st local concert
A rendering shows the planned Journey Prep School Specialized K-12 school getting new name, location
James, Alexa, Rob and Nick, the Soldo quadruplets, Newsday readers pick prom look for LI quadruplets