Northwell Health has opened what it calls its first education, wellness and retreat center.

The 6,000-square-foot Center for Wellness and Integrative Medicine in Roslyn, which is part of Northwell’s Katz Institute for Women’s Health, offers holistic programs that addresses physical, mental and spiritual health.

The programs include exercise and movement, mind-body therapies and energy healing.

The center’s staff includes a physician, psychologist, holistic nurse practitioner, massage therapist and energy healers.

Practitioners collaborate with a patient’s health care team to create tailored wellness plans, said Dr. Lucy Gade, the center’s medical director.

New Hyde Park-based Northwell Health is the largest private employee in the state with 66,000 employees.