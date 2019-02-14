TODAY'S PAPER
39° Good Morning
39° Good Morning
Business

Northwell Health to open lab at former UN headquarters in Lake Success

Employees will move into the new $59.6 million facility on Lakeville Road near the health system's headquarters in New Hyde Park.

Dr. Dwayne Breining oversees lab services at Northwell

Dr. Dwayne Breining oversees lab services at Northwell Health. Photo Credit: Northwell Health

By David Reich-Hale david.reich-hale@newsday.com
Print

Northwell Health next week will move 520 employees to its new lab in Lake Success, which the health system said will have the capability to conduct 55 million tests annually.

The lab, which cost $59.6 million to build, will take up 101,000 square feet at 450 Lakeville Rd.

The employees will move over from other lab and administrative locations.

The 1 million-square-foot building also houses Northwell's Center for Advanced Medicine, its cancer institute, The Smith Institute for Urology and Monter Cancer Center.

It is located across the street from the health system's corporate headquarters in New Hyde Park.

"We stated our initial plan for this in 2012," said Dr. Dwayne Breining, executive director of laboratory services at Northwell Health. "We've spent six years on the planning, layout, equipment and coordination that will go into operating this facility."

The lab is in a building that dates back to World War II, when Sperry Gyroscope Corp. manufactured weapons there. Once the war was over, Sperry scaled back production and the unused space was taken by the United Nations, which kept its headquarters in Lake Success from 1945 to 1951 while its headquarters in Manhattan was being built.

Northwell said the lab will handle specimens from throughout its 23-hospital system, and from Northwell Health Physician Partners, the system's medical group. Northwell added it also will handle tests from nonaffiliated hospitals and physicians.

Separately, Northwell Health and NYC Health + Hospitals are opening a $47.7 million shared, centralized laboratory in Little Neck, Queens, the health system said. About 210 employees from the two systems will be at the facility, which primarily will perform microbiology tests.

By David Reich-Hale david.reich-hale@newsday.com

David Reich-Hale reports on banking, the business of health care and other topics. He joined Newsday in 2014. He has also worked at American Banker and the New Haven Register. He is from Trumbull, Connecticut.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More news

Inside the chapel at the St. Ursula Center Library to open in former convent in 2 years
Samsung's Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ smartphones. Samsung to open first U.S. stores - including one on LI
Marilyn Duque of Bayside and her yellow chick New bilingual parent-and-me class to come to LI
Former Nassau County Executive Edward and Linda Mangano Outburst temporarily halts testimony at Mangano retrial
Founder Mark Burford at the new Blue Point Blue Point plans April opening for new brewery
Upgrades are proposed for the MacArthur Airport baggage Town approves $25M in funding for projects