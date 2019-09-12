TODAY'S PAPER
Northwell Health Lipid Center opens on Long Island

Co-directors of the Northwell Health Lipid Center, Dr.

Co-directors of the Northwell Health Lipid Center, Dr. Benjamin Hirsh, left, and Dr. Guy Mintz discuss cholesterol issues with a patient. Photo Credit: Northwell Health / Lee Weissman

By David Reich-Hale david.reich-hale@newsday.com
Northwell Health said Thursday it has opened its first lipid center on Long Island.

The Northwell Health Lipid Center, at 1010 Northern Blvd. in Great Neck, opened Monday. Northwell added that the lipid center is part of the Sandra Atlas Bass Heart Hospital at North Shore University Hospital in Manhasset.

The outpatient facility is focused on cardiac disease prevention and cholesterol management. Lipids are fatty substances in the blood that can lead to blockages in heart arteries.

Patients at increased risk for heart disease include patients with diabetes, high blood pressure and patients with a family history of heart disease. 

The program’s opening coincides with September’s National Cholesterol Education Month. The health campaign aims to inform the public about the dangers of high cholesterol. Heart disease remains the leading cause of death in men and women in the country, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

High cholesterol is a major risk factor for heart disease, and the condition affects nearly 102 million Americans over the age of 20.

Northwell Health, with 70,000 employees, is the largest private employer in the state.

