Northwell Health said Monday the state Department of Health has signed off on its plan to establish Long Island’s first adult liver transplant program.

The New Hyde Park-based health system said the program will be located at the Sandra Atlas Bass Center for Liver Diseases at North Shore University Hospital in Manhasset. The adult transplant service will begin taking patients with the greatest need later this month.

“Nearly five people die each day in the United States waiting for a liver that will never come. By establishing an adult liver transplant program on Long Island, we’re changing the narrative for thousands of New Yorkers living with this fatal disease,” said Michael J. Dowling, president and CEO at Northwell Health. “This is the latest transplant program that Northwell Health has established with the goal of improving the health of the communities we serve, from adult kidney to pediatric kidney to heart and now, liver transplant.”

The program is expected to perform at least 20 liver transplants in the first two years.

The Sandra Atlas Bass Center for Liver Diseases is already providing pre- and post-liver transplant services, along with care for those suffering from end-stage liver disease, to more than 100 patients.

The new liver transplant program, which debuts 16 months after Northwell Health successfully performed the region’s first heart transplant at the Sandra Atlas Bass Heart Hospital at North Shore, opens access to critically ill patients in an underserved area that stretches from Suffolk and Nassau counties to Queens, Brooklyn and Staten Island. More than 1,200 state residents are currently awaiting a liver transplant, Northwell said.

The liver transplant program was developed in partnership with Maimonides Medical Center in Brooklyn, which is affiliated with Northwell Health.

Other hospitals in the state perform liver transplants: Manhattan’s New York Presbyterian Hospital/Weill Cornell Medical Center, Mount Sinai Medical Center and New York University Medical Center; Montefiore Medical Center in the Bronx; SUNY Downstate Medical Center in Brooklyn; Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla; and Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester.