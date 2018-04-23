TODAY'S PAPER
56° Good Evening
56° Good Evening
Business

North Shore University Hospital honored with 'Magnet' nursing designation

Nurses at North Shore University Hospital celebrate Monday

Nurses at North Shore University Hospital celebrate Monday after learning they've achieved Magnet status. Photo Credit: Newsday/Alejandra Villa

By David Reich-Hale david.reich-hale@newsday.com
Print

Northwell Health said Monday its North Shore University Hospital in Manhasset has earned a Magnet designation from the American Nurses Credentialing Center.

The program spotlights health care organizations for quality patient care, nursing excellence and innovations in professional nursing practice.

It is the sixth Northwell hospital to obtain the status, joining Cohen Children’s Medical Center and LIJ Medical Center in New Hyde Park, Huntington Hospital, Mather Hospital in Port Jefferson and Northern Westchester Hospital in Mt. Kisco.

Fewer than 500 hospitals worldwide have achieved Magnet designation, Northwell said.

Organizations that earn the status pass tests that include an electronic application, written documentation, an on-site visit, and a review by the nurses organization.

North Shore University Hospital has 806 beds, more than 1,900 nurses and 6,000 employees.

New Hyde Park-based Northwell Health is the largest private employer in New York with about 66,000 employees. 

By David Reich-Hale david.reich-hale@newsday.com

More news

Rep. Thomas Suozzi, left, and director of the VA Medical Center boss plans cleanup
Gun-license lawyer John Chambers exits a federal courthouse Trial of gun-license lawyer goes to the jury
Oyster Bay Public Works Commissioner Richard Lenz, pictured Court date set for Oyster Bay commissioner
Harendra Singh leaves federal court in Central Islip Power on Trial: Town backed loans, witness says
Linda and Edward Mangano arrive at federal Witness: Mangano, lender discussed Coliseum financing
Rahmel Watkins, 35, Brooklyn, faces manslaughter charges in Cops: Manslaughter charges in crash that killed 2