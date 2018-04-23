Northwell Health said Monday its North Shore University Hospital in Manhasset has earned a Magnet designation from the American Nurses Credentialing Center.

The program spotlights health care organizations for quality patient care, nursing excellence and innovations in professional nursing practice.

It is the sixth Northwell hospital to obtain the status, joining Cohen Children’s Medical Center and LIJ Medical Center in New Hyde Park, Huntington Hospital, Mather Hospital in Port Jefferson and Northern Westchester Hospital in Mt. Kisco.

Fewer than 500 hospitals worldwide have achieved Magnet designation, Northwell said.

Organizations that earn the status pass tests that include an electronic application, written documentation, an on-site visit, and a review by the nurses organization.

North Shore University Hospital has 806 beds, more than 1,900 nurses and 6,000 employees.

New Hyde Park-based Northwell Health is the largest private employer in New York with about 66,000 employees.