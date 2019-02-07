TODAY'S PAPER
Northwell opens orthopedic hospital at LIJ Valley Stream

Northwell invested $13.5 million to build the 9,761-square-foot facility, which includes 18 private patient rooms, operating rooms and a physical therapy unit.

Northwell Health has opened an orthopedic hospital at

Northwell Health has opened an orthopedic hospital at Long Island Jewish Valley Stream. Photo Credit: Northwell Health

By David Reich-Hale david.reich-hale@newsday.com
Northwell Health said Thursday it has opened The Orthopedic Hospital at Long Island Jewish Valley Stream.

The 9,761-square-foot facility is located on the hospital’s second floor.

Northwell said it invested $13.5 million to build the hospital, which includes 18 private patient rooms, operating rooms and a physical therapy unit. It will have clinical staff who specialize in general orthopedics, fractures, sports medicine, and foot and ankle, hand, total joint replacement and spine surgery.

Surgeons from Orlin & Cohen Orthopedic Group and Northwell’s orthopedic service will use the Valley Stream orthopedic hospital for surgical and nonsurgical treatments, including arthroscopic and minimally invasive procedures.

Orlin & Cohen joined the Northwell Health system in 2017.  

New Hyde Park-based Northwell Health, with 68,000 employees, is the largest private employer in the state.


 

