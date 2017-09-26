Healthcare giant Northwell Health is spending $3 million over the next three years for naming rights at Jones Beach Theater, the state’s parks department said.

New York State will collect nearly $1.2 million of the money as part of the deal New Hyde Park-based Northwell Health struck with Live Nation, an entertainment and ticketing company that operates the theater within Jones Beach State Park.

Live Nation didn’t respond to an email seeking comment.

Northwell earlier this year agreed to a three-year deal to become the exclusive title sponsor of the theater, now called Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater.

“We needed a platform on Long Island, which is our bread and butter and our home,” said Ramon Soto, senior vice president and chief marketing and communications officer at Northwell Health.

Northwell also has an option to extend the deal by two years. Terms were not available, but “it’s in the same range,” Soto said. “Our name is on radio ads and on tickets. It’s a great opportunity for us.”

Northwell, the former North Shore-LIJ Health System, was rebranded on New Year’s Day in 2016. It had a marketing budget of about $12 million last year. Northwell wouldn’t say what this year’s marketing budget was, but Soto said it was “slightly lower.”

“But that was coming off a budget for a brand launch,” Soto said.

Soto also said Northwell provides Live Nation with emergency services at concerts. Northwell staffs events with doctors, nurses, emergency medical technicians and other volunteers. The health system also has two ambulances on site.

He declined to say how much Northwell is paid for the services.

Northwell replaced Nikon, which has its U.S. headquarters in Melville, as the theater’s title sponsor.

The state brought in about $380,000 per year as part of the Nikon deal reached in 2006. The state will make $388,000 this year, $399,000 in 2018 and $410,000 in the third year of the Northwell deal.

New York-based clothing brand Tommy Hilfiger preceded Nikon as the title sponsor of the amphitheater, which was originally known as Jones Beach Marine Theater.

Northwell Health, the largest private employer in the state, has about 62,000 employees.