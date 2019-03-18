TODAY'S PAPER
44° Good Evening
SEARCH
44° Good Evening
Business

NRC Group Holdings posts higher fourth-quarter revenue

The Great River environmental and waste management services company also said its fourth quarter net income was $2.2 million or 9 cents per share

By Ken Schachter kenneth.schachter@newsday.com @kschach
Print

NRC Group Holdings Corp., a Great River environmental and waste management services company, Monday posted higher fourth-quarter revenue.

NRC reported that revenue increased 15 percent year-over-year to $107.3 million in the quarter ended Dec. 31.

The company swung to a net loss of $45.8 million, or $1.89 per diluted share, compared to net income of $7.7 million, or 35 cents per share, in the year-earlier quarter.

But excluding deal-related costs of $48 million, fourth quarter net income was $2.2 million or 9 cents per share, the company said in a news release. 

Shares of NRC rose 0.3 percent to close Monday at $9.

On Friday, NRC agreed to purchase the assets of OIT Inc. for up to $13 million. OIT, based in North Pole, Alaska, is a provider of thermal treatments of sludges and nonhazardous, petroleum-contaminated soils.

The deal calls for NRC to play $6 million cash at closing, $2 million in cash and stock in deferred payments, plus up to $5 million over three years if the unit meets certain financial milestones.

The deal is expected to close in the second quarter of 2019.

National Response Corp. became a public company in October after its private equity parent, Manhattan-based J.F. Lehman & Co., sold the company to Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. III for $662.5 million. Under that deal, announced in June, Hennessy changed its name to NRC Group Holdings Corp.

Headshot

Ken Schachter covers corporate news, including technology and aerospace, and other business topics for Newsday. He has also worked at The Miami Herald and The Jerusalem Post.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More news

Irv Miljoner, former district director for Long Island Q&A with former LI chief of U.S. Labor Department
Virtual Rabbids, pictured with rabbit on front, at New virtual reality ride opens on LI 
Henry Schein Inc. said it has acquired a Henry Schein joint venture acquires Ga. firm
Nassau County Legis. Joshua Lafazan (I-Woodbury) speaks during Nassau lawmaker files marijuana opt-out measure
Biospecifics Technologies Corp. announced that its president, Thomas BioSpecifics Technologies' president dies at 64
Judy and Harry LIer risked losing her parents to be with beau