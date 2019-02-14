LI environmental cleanup firm's president resigns

The president of NRC Group Holdings Corp., which cleans up oil spills and other environmental disasters, resigned effective Wednesday, the company said in a government filing.

The resignation of Paul Taveira comes less than four months after the Great River company began trading on public markets following its sale by a private equity firm to a "blank-check" company. "Blank check" companies are formed as vehicles for making acquisitions.

NRC Group stock was unchanged at $9.34 in Wednesday afternoon trading.

The filing said Taveira's exit "is part of the ongoing effort to further integrate the business and drive operational efficiencies across the company."

Taveira will receive 12 months of his base salary, worth $375,000, as severance.

NRC Group was sold by J.F. Lehman & Co. to Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. III for $662.5 million.

After the sale Hennessy changed its name to NRC Group Holdings.