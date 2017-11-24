TODAY'S PAPER
Clear 43° Good Evening
Clear 43° Good Evening
Business

NY LGBT business directory web portal created

David Kilmnick, chief executive of the New York

David Kilmnick, chief executive of the New York LGBT Network, at his Woodbury office, March 3, 2017. Photo Credit: Danielle Finkelstein

By Victor Ocasio  victor.ocasio@newsday.com
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

In an effort to make Long Island’s business community more inclusive, the New York LGBT Network announced the creation of a new LGBT business directory web portal.

The directory and job board allows consumers to see which businesses are supportive of the LGBT community and allows businesses to post listings for open positions. The new web portal was announced last week.

“The new LGBT Business Directory and Job Board provides an important platform to business owners to advertise their services to an LGBT and allied audience, and helps members of the community to find businesses that are supportive of LGBT people,” David Kilmnick, president and chief executive of the Network said in a statement.

Interested job seekers can visit Directory.LGBTNetwork.org for more information.

By Victor Ocasio  victor.ocasio@newsday.com
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

More news

Sally Lepis of Selden gets hearing aids from 102-year-old LI woman gets the gift of hearing
Police want to question Quaneshia Skinner regarding a Cops: Woman wanted for questioning in robbery
Nancy Musante and Melissa Solomon stand in line See LI's Black Friday shoppers through the years
Michael Hunter is led out of the Sixth Ex-staff: Shelter warned about resident before attack
Police are searching for Robert Wolf, 73, who Cops: Missing man may be heading for LI
Surfer Miguel Rocca shares the waves with a Whales frolic in waters off Long Beach
Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to Newsday is free for Optimum customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE