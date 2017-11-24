NY LGBT business directory web portal created

In an effort to make Long Island’s business community more inclusive, the New York LGBT Network announced the creation of a new LGBT business directory web portal.

The directory and job board allows consumers to see which businesses are supportive of the LGBT community and allows businesses to post listings for open positions. The new web portal was announced last week.

“The new LGBT Business Directory and Job Board provides an important platform to business owners to advertise their services to an LGBT and allied audience, and helps members of the community to find businesses that are supportive of LGBT people,” David Kilmnick, president and chief executive of the Network said in a statement.

Interested job seekers can visit Directory.LGBTNetwork.org for more information.