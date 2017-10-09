How to become a successful exporter is the topic of a half-day workshop on Oct. 17 at New York Institute of Technology’s Old Westbury campus.
Raja Kaul, chief operating officer of Sundial Brands, an Amityville-based manufacturer of skin and hair care products, will be the keynote speaker for the “What You Need to Know to Go Global” workshop, from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m.
The event, which costs $10 per person to attend, has been organized by the Long Island office of the U.S. Department of Commerce’s U.S. Commercial Service.
Experts from the U.S. Small Business Administration, Export-Import Bank of the United States, Islip Town Foreign Trade Zone and U.S. Postal Service will discuss available resources for novice exporters.
To register go to http://bit.ly/2fOKRjR
