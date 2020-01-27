TODAY'S PAPER
NYIT workshop to discuss importing strategies

By James T. Madore james.madore@newsday.com @JamesTMadore
Strategies for becoming a successful importer will be the topic of a daylong workshop on Feb. 12 at New York Institute of Technology’s Old Westbury campus.

The workshop, which runs from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., is being organized by the National Institute for World Trade in East Moriches and NYIT’s College of Engineering & Computing Sciences.

Admission is $125 per person and includes two meals and a reception. The registration deadline is Feb. 7.

Speakers include trade consultant Thomas Cook of Blue Tiger International and the trade institute, and Salvatore Ingrassia, assistant port director for the U.S. Customs and Border Protection office at Kennedy Airport.

There also will be a panel of import executives from medical devices supplier Qosina Corp. in Ronkonkoma and chemicals distributor Dastech International in Great Neck.

More information is available by calling 888-484-6484, ext. 1, or emailing info@NIWT.org.

