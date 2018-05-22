TODAY'S PAPER
For the first time in 226 years, woman to lead the NYSE

Current NYSE President Thomas Farley is leaving to head a special purpose acquisition company.

Stacey Cunningham, seen at the NYSE, will become

Stacey Cunningham, seen at the NYSE, will become  the 67th president of the Big Board.  Photo Credit: AP / Alyssa Ringler

By The Associated Press
The New York Stock Exchange for the first time in its 226-year history will be led by a woman.

Stacey Cunningham, who started her career as a floor clerk on the NYSE trading floor, will become the 67th president of the Big Board.

Cunningham, who is the chief operating officer for the NYSE Group, becomes president Friday.

Current NYSE President Thomas Farley is leaving to head a special purpose acquisition company.

The historically male-dominated financial industry has grappled with its own issues tied to the #MeToo movement.

Last month it was announced that the "Fearless Girl" statue, which has become a global symbol of female business prowess, will be moved from her spot staring down Wall Street's bronze "Charging Bull" to a new home facing the New York Stock Exchange.

