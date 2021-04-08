NYU Langone opening two East End locations

NYU Langone is opening two multispecialty centers on the East End of Long Island.

Four practices formerly on Roanoke Avenue have relocated to NYU Langone Medical Associates — Riverhead, a new facility at 889 East Main Street.

Additionally, NYU Langone Ambulatory Care — Bridgehampton, which will be located at 2510 Montauk Highway, opens at the end of May.

"We’re expanding our footprint and commitment on Long Island to serve a growing population of patients looking for high-quality health care services," Andrew Rubin, senior vice president for clinical affairs and ambulatory care at Manhattan-based NYU Langone, said in a statement Wednesday. "These new sites have been in the works for years, but they are opening at a time when we’ve recently seen an increase in patient volume during the pandemic."

The East End of Long Island has become a more permanent residential option for many with the switch to remote work brought about by COVID-19.

The Riverhead location includes primary care and specialty services, including endocrinology, internal medicine and certain cancer care. The nearly 14,000-square-foot facility includes 25 exam rooms and the capacity to care for more than 300 patients daily.

Additional clinical services are planned, including pulmonology and gastroenterology, as well as an endoscopy suite with two procedure rooms.

The Bridgehampton location will open in a 3,500-square-foot-facility with 6 exam rooms. It will include internal medicine and cardiology care with related diagnostic services.

Last week, NYU Langone announced it was in preliminary talks with Long Island Community Hospital in Patchogue about having the hospital join its health system.

NYU Langone already operates NYU Langone Hospital — Long Island, the former Winthrop Hospital, in Mineola. The health system also runs hospitals in Manhattan and Brooklyn.