NYU Langone said it will move some professional billing services positions from a facility in Bethpage to Boynton Beach, Florida.

The Manhattan-based health system said about 80 positions would stay in Bethpage. It didn't disclose how many positions were being moved, but said it would be fewer than 80.

The move would happen in mid-2020.

"Staff impacted by the move have been offered the opportunity to relocate to Florida, if interested," NYU Langone wrote in a statement. "Approximately 80 billing staff will remain in Bethpage, with additional staff members offered assistance in identifying employment for which they’re qualified within NYU Langone’s expansive network or re-training for alternative opportunities.

"Additionally, we have partnered with other health care organizations to identify other employment opportunities," NYU Langone said.

In a letter to staff members, NYU Langone said that when it closed Augustana, a nursing home in Brooklyn, it successfully placed all staffers who wanted to be placed.

NYU Langone officials said the number of impacted staff could drop due to attrition and expected retirements.

"This business decision was necessary, but nonetheless difficult as we recognize that it affects the lives of some of our staff," Nancy Sanchez, NYU Langone executive vice president and vice dean of human resources and organization development and learning, wrote in the letter.

She added that the announcement was made as early as possible to help impacted employees.

"When this involves changes, we will always treat affected employees with the respect and gratitude they deserve and by doing all we can to ensure a smooth transition," Sanchez wrote.