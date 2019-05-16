TODAY'S PAPER
Business

NYU Winthrop CEO to step down

John F. Collins, who has led the hospital since 2009, will retire at the end of November, officials said. 

John F. Collins, president and CEO of NYU

John F. Collins, president and CEO of NYU Winthrop Hospital, Thursday announced his plan to retire. Photo Credit: William Taufic

By David Reich-Hale david.reich-hale@newsday.com
NYU Winthrop Hospital on Thursday said John F. Collins,  its president and CEO, plans to retire from the 591-bed facility effective Nov. 30.

The hospital’s chief medical officer, Dr. Joseph Greco,  will assume the role of senior vice president and executive director, and lead the campus beginning Dec. 1.

Collins has served as president and CEO since 2009. Under his leadership, the hospital’s revenue has doubled, to approximately $1.7 billion, and the number of employees has grown from less than 6,000 in 2010 to more than 9,500 today, according to the hospital.

Under Collins' watch, the hospital reached an affiliation agreement with Manhattan-based NYU Langone Health. That deal was originally agreed to in 2016.

Collins also led the charge for the creation of a 95,000-square-foot Research and Academic Center at NYU Winthrop, which opened its doors in early 2015.

Collins joined Winthrop in 1997 as vice president and chief financial officer.

By David Reich-Hale david.reich-hale@newsday.com

David Reich-Hale reports on banking, the business of health care and other topics. He joined Newsday in 2014. He has also worked at American Banker and the New Haven Register. He is from Trumbull, Connecticut.

