Discount retailer Ocean State Job Lot has opened a third Long Island store at the site of a former Bob’s Stores in East Northport.

The Rhode Island-based retailer, which sells everything from groceries and kitchenware to home furnishings and apparel, set up shop in the 30,000-plus square-foot store in November. Ocean State Job Lot, which has 129 locations nationwide including 11 in New York State, opened its first Long Island location in North Babylon in 2013 and another in a former Centereach Pathmark in November 2016.

A call to Ocean State Job Lot’s headquarters was not immediately returned.

Bob’s Stores filed for bankruptcy via its parent company, Eastern Outfitters LLC, in April. The East Northport location was one of three Long Island Bob’s Stores locations that was slated for closure in the company’s bankruptcy filing. The other two, located in Selden and East Islip, remain open.