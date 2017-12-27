TODAY'S PAPER
Few Clouds 24° Good Afternoon
Few Clouds 24° Good Afternoon
Business

Ocean State Job Lot opens at site of former Bob’s Stores

The Rhode Island company opens its third Long Island location.

By Ted Starkey edward.starkey@newsday.com
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

Discount retailer Ocean State Job Lot has opened a third Long Island store at the site of a former Bob’s Stores in East Northport.

The Rhode Island-based retailer, which sells everything from groceries and kitchenware to home furnishings and apparel, set up shop in the 30,000-plus square-foot store in November. Ocean State Job Lot, which has 129 locations nationwide including 11 in New York State, opened its first Long Island location in North Babylon in 2013 and another in a former Centereach Pathmark in November 2016.

A call to Ocean State Job Lot’s headquarters was not immediately returned.

Bob’s Stores filed for bankruptcy via its parent company, Eastern Outfitters LLC, in April. The East Northport location was one of three Long Island Bob’s Stores locations that was slated for closure in the company’s bankruptcy filing. The other two, located in Selden and East Islip, remain open.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

More news

Activists cheer after the New York Wage Board Minimum wage on LI rising to $11 per hour next week
Lindsay Lohan, seen here on Dec. 6, Report: Lohan investigating non-payment of taxes
Anthony Santino's final Hempstead Town Board meeting as Santino to step down as town supervisor Friday
Oliver Grossman checks out his newborn brother, Elliott, LI mom delivers 2nd Christmas Eve baby
Smithtown residents wait to prepay next year's property Tax receivers' offices extend hours, get clerical help
Fred Parola, head of the Hempstead IDA, listens IDA executive director retires to be part-time CEO
Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to Newsday is free for Optimum customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE