Business
By Tory N. Parrish

Retail Roundup: New furniture store features Bedgear shop

The Show Place Furniture Galleries, a new store

The Show Place Furniture Galleries, a new store in Farmingdale, sells dining room and bedroom pieces, including a Bedgear shop-in-shop. Photo Credit: Bedgear/Steve Gehrhardt

Farmingdale-based furniture chain owner Art Eisenberg opened his fifth store, The Show Place Furniture Galleries, on May 26. The store is one of five subsidiaries owned by Eisenberg’s company, One Ten Home Furnishings.

Located at 1660 Broadhollow Rd. in Farmingdale, the new 35,000-square-foot store features dining room and bedroom pieces, including a Bedgear shop-in-shop.

“Bedgear is a global brand that offers a very differentiated way to find a better night’s sleep. They believe in fitting everyone with a complete sleep system because mattresses are not the only item that you sleep with,” spokeswoman Marisa Spano said.

Items range from mid-priced to high-end, she said.

One Ten Home Furnishings’ other subsidiary stores are TC Furniture Center, Seigerman’s Furniture and Interior Design Center, SofaBed Etc. and One Ten Home Furnishings, which includes Behr’s, all of which are on Long Island.

Retail Roundup is a new column about major retail news on Long Island — store openings, closings, expansions, acquisitions, etc. — that will be published online, and in the Monday paper. If you have news to share, please send an email to Newsday reporter Tory N. Parrish at tory.parrish@newsday.com.

