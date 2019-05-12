TODAY'S PAPER
Strategies for saving while shopping online

The rock-bottom price on many items can get a little - or a lot - lower if you keep these tips in mind.

By Sheryl Nance-Nash Special to Newsday
Print

Even superstar sluggers won’t hit a home run every time they’re up to bat. But bargain-hunting online shoppers can, with a bit of finesse, walk away a savings champ every time they make a purchase. Here’s how.

Be strategic with credit cards

The right credit card can get you a bigger discount, or even some money back. “If I’m shopping at the Gap or Old Navy, I’ll use my store card to get an extra 20 percent off most purchases on top of any other discounts or rewards the store is offering," says Kelsey Sheehy, a personal finance expert for NerdWallet.com.

"Otherwise, I like to use a cash-back credit card to get rewarded even if I don’t have a discount code," says Sheehy. "You can get anywhere from 1 percent to 5 percent back, depending on the card.”

Buy discounted digital gift cards

Sites like Giftcardgranny.com offer thousands of gift cards for sale at discounted prices; the options include everything from clothing stores to restaurants, and home goods to movie theaters. Search for digital or e-gift cards for the store where you’re planning to make a purchase.

“You may save 10 to 25 percent or more by purchasing a gift card or store credit on a discounted gift card site. The discounted gift card is your form of payment, so they work in conjunction with all other promo codes or discount websites you may be using,” says Stephanie Schill, personal finance blogger at WynninginLife.com.

Price match

Meghan Fox, a savings expert for Raise.com, says, “Companies like Best Buy, Walmart, Target, Nordstrom and more all price match if you find a lower price online or through a competitor. Just show them where you’ve found the lower price, and they will give you a discount.”

