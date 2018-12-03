TODAY'S PAPER
Workshops for investors to focus on Opportunity Zones 

By James T. Madore james.madore@newsday.com @JamesTMadore
Free workshops will be held this week in Riverhead and Brookhaven towns for investors interested in participating in the Opportunity Zones program, a new antipoverty initiative established last year.

Accountant Paul Gevertzman of Anchin Accountants & Advisors in Manhattan will discuss the tax advantages of investing in a zone. Private investors receive tax incentives if they reinvest their profits into businesses located in low-income areas under the program, created by the 2017 federal Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.

Gevertzman will speak on Dec. 5 at noon at the Hotel Indigo East End in Riverhead and on Dec. 6 at 8:30 a.m. at Brookhaven Town Hall in Farmingville.

The workshops have been jointly organized by the industrial development agencies in Brookhaven and Riverhead, said Lisa M.G. Mulligan, CEO of the Brookhaven IDA.

To RSVP, call 631-451-6563 or send an email to talkon@brookhavenny.gov.

The federal government designated 10 Opportunity Zones on Long Island earlier this year. The local zones consist of two census tracts each in Hempstead Village and Riverhead Town, and one each in Central Islip, Glen Cove, Huntington Station, Long Beach, North Bellport and Wyandanch.

James T. Madore writes about Long Island business news including the economy, development, and the relationship between government and business. He previously served as Albany bureau chief.

