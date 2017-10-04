Long Island’s largest private orthopedic practice, Orlin & Cohen Orthopedic Group, has agreed to be taken over by Northwell Health.
Orlin & Cohen has 80 health care providers on staff at eight Long Island locations, according to Northwell, which announced the agreement on Wednesday.
Orlin & Cohen has 35 board certified physicians that specialize in sports medicine, knee and...
Continue Reading
Already a Newsday or Optimum customer ?Log in
Get unlimited digital access $1 for 4 Weeks$0.99/Week Thereafter Subscribe
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.