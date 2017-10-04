Subscribe
    Orlin & Cohen, an orthopedic practice, joins Northwell Health

    By  david.reich-hale@newsday.com

    Northwell's headquarters at 2000 Marcus Ave. in Hew

    Northwell's headquarters at 2000 Marcus Ave. in Hew Hyde Park on Friday, Sept. 1, 2017. (Credit: Howard Schnapp)

    Long Island’s largest private orthopedic practice, Orlin & Cohen Orthopedic Group, has agreed to be taken over by Northwell Health.

    Orlin & Cohen has 80 health care providers on staff at eight Long Island locations, according to Northwell, which announced the agreement on Wednesday.

    Orlin & Cohen has 35 board certified physicians that specialize in sports medicine, knee and...

