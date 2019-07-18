TODAY'S PAPER
Orlin & Cohen acquires Long Island orthopedic group

The Orlin & Cohen building in Merrick. Orlin & Cohen has acquired another bone and joint practice on Long Island. Photo Credit: Orlin & Cohen

By David Reich-Hale david.reich-hale@newsday.com
Orlin & Cohen Orthopedic Group said Thursday it has acquired Long Island Bone & Joint LLP, an independent practice with locations in Port Jefferson, Riverhead and Southampton.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The acquired practices will now be known as Long Island Bone and Joint: An Orlin & Cohen Affiliate Practice. 

Long Island Bone & Joint specializes in advanced foot and ankle reconstruction, new bone retaining hip replacements, hip arthroscopy and computer assisted knee reconstructions. It also specializes in shoulder care, from arthroscopic sports injuries to reverse total shoulder replacements, and a full range of spine surgery.

“This will provide the most advanced care and greater accessibility for eastern Long Island patients," Michael Passet, CEO of Orlin & Cohen, said in a statement.

Long Island Bone & Joint, which was established in 1998, has 10 physicians. The group also offers advanced imaging and rehabilitation services that Orlin & Cohen said aligns with its strategy of providing comprehensive musculoskeletal capabilities. 

Orlin & Cohen Orthopedic Group in 2017 became part of Northwell Health, the largest private employer in New York, with 69,000 employees. With the acquisition, Orlin & Cohen has 12 locations.

