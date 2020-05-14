Orlin & Cohen Orthopedic Group on Thursday said it has acquired Staten Island-based Healthcare Associates in Medicine.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The acquisition will help the orthopedic group expand further into New York's five boroughs.

Healthcare Associates has four clinical offices in Staten Island and two part-time offices in Brooklyn.

Orlin & Cohen is also building an office in Kew Gardens, Queens.

The rest of Orlin & Cohen's 20 offices are in Nassau or Suffolk counties.

“We look forward to utilizing our resources and position within the Northwell system to collaboratively capitalize on a number of further expansion opportunities both within and beyond their current markets,” said Michael Passet, CEO, the Orlin & Cohen Orthopedic Group.

Orlin & Cohen in 2017 became part of New Hyde Park-based Northwell Health, the largest health system and private employer in New York, with nearly 72,000 employees.