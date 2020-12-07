PSEG Long Island’s New Jersey parent on Friday said it entered an agreement to acquire 25% of an offshore wind farm primarily owned by a Danish company that is already working on two projects to deliver energy to Long Island.

PSEG’s parent, Public Service Enterprise Group, of Newark, said the definitive agreement gives it a quarter stake in Ocean Wind, an 1,100-megawatt offshore wind farm planned for the waters of southern New Jersey by late 2024. The two companies had previously announced discussion about a potential partnership.

PSEG’s sister company PSE&G, operates the New Jersey electric grid, and its generation unit operates nuclear, gas-fired and other power plants. PSEG’s generation unit also operates a solar farm in Babylon.

LIPA, in a statement, noted that it retains approval rights over "all power purchase agreements, including the South Fork offshore wind farm" with Orsted and Eversource.

"We carefully review PSEG’s potential and actual conflicts of interest on an ongoing basis," LIPA said. "In addition, we monitor the administration of interconnection processes to assure nondiscriminatory treatment of all applicants, which is also required by PSEG’s standards of conduct."

A PSEG spokeswoman declined to speculate on how PSEG Long Island would keep at arms length in its dealings with Orsted, which, with partner Eversource, already has a contract for a 130-megawatt wind farm to power the South Fork. Owning and operating the electric grid while owning generation assets such as a wind farm could present conflicts if the operator chooses its own power plants over rivals, something PSEG hasn't been accused of. The Ocean Wind project, originally due to provide energy by the end of 2022, could be delayed, the company said.

Orsted and Eversource also have a New York State contract to supply 880-megawatts of offshore wind power through the Long Island grid via a cable that will make landfall at Smith Point, where a survey barge began work just last week.

PSEG chairman and chief executive Ralph Izzo, in a statement, said the investment was "well-aligned with our company’s long-term clean-energy strategy," and that PSEG was "excited to continue our close relationship with Orsted."

When PSEG’s interest in partnering with Orsted was announced just over a year ago, the company told Newsday it had "measures in place to observe separation protocols" between its work operating the Long Island grid and its wind-energy generation businesses. PSEG and Orsted are also 50-50 partners on another proposed project called Garden State Offshore Energy, a 1,200-megawatt project proposed for the coasts of Delaware and southern New Jersey.

A PSEG spokeswoman didn’t immediately comment on the latest partnership with Orsted beyond a news release. Previously, PSEG had said its partnerships with Orsted were not expected to extend to New York projects. It’s unclear whether PSEG bid a project in a recent New York State request for proposals for offshore wind.

Regulated New York utilities are generally restricted from owning both transmission and distribution assets and generation facilities, but PSEG Long Island isn’t regulated by the Public Service Commission, and it doesn’t own Long Island grid assets. The PSC in a statement last year said PSEG’s stake in Ocean Wind "would not be a factor for consideration since the generation project is in New Jersey, not New York."

The restriction is in place to prevent potential conflicts in energy purchases and capacity or other contract awards.

PSEG Power New York, another subsidiary, owns a 750-megawatt gas-fired power plant in Bethlehem, N.Y., and PSEG Solar Source owns a 10.6-megawatt solar farm in West Babylon after a 2017 acquisition. PSEG has a separate Offshore Wind Development arm, whose vice president, Lathrop Craig, said in a statement, "As more states look to decarbonize their energy supply, we look forward to this and future opportunities throughout New Jersey and the mid-Atlantic."

Orsted Offshore North America chief executive, David Hardy, cited PSEG’s "extensive knowledge of the market and previous track record," in agreeing to partner with the company, whose Long Island arm has come under sharp criticism for its response to Tropical Storm Isaias. LIPA has been advised by the state Department of Public Service to consider terminating its contract with PSEG, which expires in 2025.