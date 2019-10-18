TODAY'S PAPER
Over-the-counter heartburn drug Zantac pulled in U.S., Canada

A box of Maximum Strength Zantac tablets at

A box of Maximum Strength Zantac tablets at a pharmacy in Miami Beach, Fla. on Sept. 30, 2019. Photo Credit: AP/Wilfredo Lee

By The Associated Press
Drugmaker Sanofi is recalling its over-the-counter heartburn drug Zantac in the U.S. and Canada because of possible contamination.

The French company Friday joined other drugmakers that have recently recalled their versions of the popular heartburn and ulcer drug.

In September, the Food and Drug Administration said a potentially cancer-causing chemical had been detected at low levels in prescription and over-the-counter versions of Zantac. The federal agency said consumers could consider taking another heartburn medicine or contact their doctor.

Several drugstore chains have already removed Zantac and generic versions from store shelves.

