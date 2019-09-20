Nassau County Industrial Development Agency board members voted unanimously Thursday to contribute $25,000 to help sponsor Oyster Bay's annual Oyster Festival after the event lost funding from several sponsors.

The organization's funding will help ensure that the festival, planned for mid-October, can go on, IDA chairman Richard Kessel said, adding that sponsoring the event aligns with the IDA's mission to foster economic development in the area.

"We all felt very strongly that it was the right thing for the IDA to do," he said.

"To not have the festival take place would've been devastating to the overall community in Nassau County. It's an important event for so many local business owners who depend on it for revenue. ...There was a call for help and we answered it."

County Executive Laura Curran, in a letter to Kessel, asked the IDA “to consider a sponsorship of ‘Oyster Fest’ to ensure the continuity of one of our region’s beloved seasonal events.”

Making sure the festival continues in 2019 would "not only spur economic activity" but would "continue to showcase Nassau County as a great place to live, work and play," she wrote in the letter.

Organizers of the festival had said they were looking for a way to save the event after losing funding.

Altice USA officials had announced that the company had reduced its $20,000 sponsorship to $10,000 but would offer free advertising and television coverage. Event officials declined to name another 2018 sponsor that decided not to sponsor the festival this year.

Oyster Bay Town supervisor Joseph Saladino then said at a Sept. 9 news conference that supermarket chain Stop & Shop, Ferrari-Maserati of Long Island in Plainview and the Syosset-based Blumenfeld Development Group had each offered to donate $5,000.

"The Oyster Fest is one of the largest festivals on Long Island," Kessel said.

"People from all over the region travel here to attend it. This was our way of doing our part to help make sure that continues to happen this year."

The Oyster Festival, an event organizers say draws more than 150,000 people, is scheduled to be held Oct. 19-20 at the Theodore Roosevelt Memorial Park.