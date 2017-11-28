TODAY'S PAPER
Broken Clouds 33° Good Morning
Broken Clouds 33° Good Morning
Business

Painters’ union to hire 50 apprentices

By James T. Madore  james.madore@newsday.com @JamesTMadore
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

The Joint Apprenticeship and Training Committee for the International Union of Painters and Allied Trades, District Council 9, will begin taking applications Thursday for 50 painter, decorator and paperhanger apprenticeships.

Applications can be obtained at the District Council office, 45-15 36th St., Long Island City, Queens, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays. Forms will be available until Dec. 13 or until 500 have been distributed, whichever comes first.

Applicants must be 18 or older, have a high school diploma or its equivalent, be physically able to do the work, attend a three-day orientation event, pass a physical exam and be able to work in New York City.

More information is available by calling 718-937-7440.

Headshot

James T. Madore writes about Long Island business news including the economy, development, and the relationship between government and business. He previously served as Albany bureau chief.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

More news

Former Vice President Joe Biden speaks with Al Biden, on LI, talks of son’s death, family’s pain
The Southampton Pointe condo development on Tuckahoe Lane Residents to move into Southampton condos
A Suffolk County Transit bus hit a girl Girl, 4, hit by Suffolk Transit bus, cops say
Hempstead Commissioner of Conservation and Waterways Thomas Doheny Town gets $200G in state grants for South Shore
Long Beach City Hall in 2013. City to pay $250,000 settlement with contractor after Sandy
Mostly sunny skies are expected Tuesday, Nov. 28, Forecast: Mostly sunny today, highs near 50
Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to Newsday is free for Optimum customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE