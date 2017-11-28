The Joint Apprenticeship and Training Committee for the International Union of Painters and Allied Trades, District Council 9, will begin taking applications Thursday for 50 painter, decorator and paperhanger apprenticeships.

Applications can be obtained at the District Council office, 45-15 36th St., Long Island City, Queens, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays. Forms will be available until Dec. 13 or until 500 have been distributed, whichever comes first.

Applicants must be 18 or older, have a high school diploma or its equivalent, be physically able to do the work, attend a three-day orientation event, pass a physical exam and be able to work in New York City.

More information is available by calling 718-937-7440.