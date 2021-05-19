TODAY'S PAPER
Good Morning
SEARCH
Good Morning
Business

Painters' union to recruit 50 steel-bridge apprentices

By James T. Madore james.madore@newsday.com @JamesTMadore
Print

The Finishing Trades Institute of New York will begin taking applications on Thursday for 50 steel-bridge painter apprenticeships.

Applications can be obtained at the institute, 45-15 36th St., Long Island City, Queens, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays. Forms will be available until June 3 or until 500 have been distributed, whichever comes first.

Applicants must be 18 or older, have a high school diploma or its equivalent, be physically able to do the work, pass a physical exam and drug test, and be able to understand instructions in English.

More information is available by calling 718-937-7440.

Headshot of Newsday employee James T. Madore on

James T. Madore writes about Long Island business news including the economy, development, and the relationship between government and business. He previously served as Albany bureau chief.

More news

Melissa DePaola (center), whose mother died in February
LI nurses comfort patients, families with heartwarming keepsakes
John Doyle, of Shirley, casts his vote at
Most LI school districts pass budgets
NYPD Chief of Patrol Juanita Holmes on Tuesday
NYPD: Recruiting drive nets gains in Black, female recruits
Joysetta and Julius Pearse receive flowers during Nassau
Nassau museum renamed for 'icons' of local Black history
Senator Todd Kaminsky speaks at a press conference
Ban sought for flame-retardant chemicals called hazard
Gina Lieneck is joined by local officials during
Mom who lost child in boating accident urges boaters to sign up for safety courses
Didn’t find what you were looking for?