The Finishing Trades Institute of New York will begin taking applications on Thursday for 50 steel-bridge painter apprenticeships.

Applications can be obtained at the institute, 45-15 36th St., Long Island City, Queens, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays. Forms will be available until June 3 or until 500 have been distributed, whichever comes first.

Applicants must be 18 or older, have a high school diploma or its equivalent, be physically able to do the work, pass a physical exam and drug test, and be able to understand instructions in English.

More information is available by calling 718-937-7440.