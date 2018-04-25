TODAY'S PAPER
Business

Finishing trades union taking applications for 50 painter apprenticeships

By James T. Madore james.madore@newsday.com @JamesTMadore
The Finishing Trades Institute of New York will begin taking applications Friday for 50 union painter and decorator apprenticeships for work on structural steel/bridges.

Applications can be obtained at the institute office, 45-15 36th St., Long Island City, Queens, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays. Forms will be available until May 10 or until 500 have been distributed, whichever comes first.

Applicants must be 18 or older, have a high school diploma or its equivalent, be physically able to do the work, attend a three-day orientation event, pass a physical exam and be able to understand instructions in English.

More information is available by calling 718-937-7440.

James T. Madore writes about Long Island business news including the economy, development, and the relationship between government and business. He previously served as Albany bureau chief.

