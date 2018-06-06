TODAY'S PAPER
Palmer Vineyards has sold 60 acres in Cutchogue for $1.25M

The company will maintain its core 50-acre vineyard in Riverhead, where it has wine-making and storage facilities and a tasting room.

Some of the acreage of vines at Palmer

Some of the acreage of vines at Palmer Vineyards in Cutchogue has been sold, and some are still on the market. Photo Credit: Newsday / Randee Daddona

By Mark Harrington mark.harrington@newsday.com @MHarringtonNews
Print

Palmer Vineyards, one of Long Island’s oldest and western-most wineries, has sold off more than half its property to an anonymous buyer, an official said.

Palmer sold off 60 acres of vineyard in Cutchogue in April for $1.25 million, according to Kathy Le Morzellec, president of Palmer Vineyards in Riverhead. The property had been put on the market in 2009 for $3.9 million.

The company maintains its core 50-acre vineyard and adjacent properties in Riverhead, which includes wine-making and storage facilities, a tasting room and a residence. “Now, we can really focus on the 50 acres” of vines, Le Morzellec said.

The vineyard was founded in 1983 by advertisiing executive Robert Palmer, who died in Jan. 2009 at age 74. Le Morzellec is Palmer’s daughter.

The main vineyard remains on the market, she said, noting that the company recently had conversations with the Rivero Gonzales family that ultimately bought Martha Clara Vineyards.

Le Morzellec said selling the Cutchogue property, which is adjacent to the Pugliese Vineyards, won’t affect wine production at Palmer, since most of the grapes produced there were sold to third parties.

“I ended up growing fruit for others and taking a bath on it,” she said. The property this season doesn’t appear to be being maintained for active grape growing.

She called sale of the 60 Cutchogue acres “bittersweet.”

“It’s sad to see something go that you put so much time and money into,” she said.

Mark Harrington, an 18-year Newsday veteran, covers energy, wineries, Indian affairs and fisheries.

