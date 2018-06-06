Palmer Vineyards, one of Long Island’s oldest and western-most wineries, has sold off more than half of its property to an anonymous buyer, an official said.

Palmer sold 60 acres of vineyard in Cutchogue for $1.25 million, according to Kathy Le Morzellec, president of Palmer Vineyards in Riverhead. The property, sold in April, had been put on the market in 2009 for $3.9 million.

The company maintains its core 50-acre vineyard and adjacent properties in Riverhead, which includes winemaking and storage facilities, a tasting room and a residence. “Now we can really focus on the 50 acres” of vines, Le Morzellec said Tuesday.

The vineyard was founded in 1983 by advertisiing executive Robert Palmer, who died in January 2009 at age 74. Le Morzellec is his daughter.

The main vineyard remains on the market, she said, noting the company recently had conversations with the Rivero-Gonzáles family of Mexico, which ultimately bought Martha Clara Vineyards in Riverhead.

Le Morzellec said selling the Cutchogue property, which is adjacent to the Pugliese Vineyards, won’t affect wine production at Palmer, since most of the grapes produced there were sold to third parties.

“I ended up growing fruit for others and taking a bath on it,” she said. The property this season doesn’t appear to be being maintained for active grape growing.

She called sale of the 60 Cutchogue acres “bittersweet.”

Get the Biz Briefing newsletter! The latest LI business news in your inbox Monday through Friday. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“It’s sad to see something go that you put so much time and money into,” she said.